Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 23, 2021; watch video

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residence of the Vice-President is proposed as part of the ambitious Central Vista project in Lutyens' Delhi. Everything can be criticised but it should be "constructive criticism", the apex court observed and said it was a policy matter and the authority concerned has offered sufficient explanation to justify the change in land use of the plot. "We find no reason to examine the matter further and therefore put a quietus to the entire controversy by dismissing this petition," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said. The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, was hearing a petition challenging the change in land use of plot number one from recreational area to residential.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea today announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 18-25 per cent for prepaid customers, with effect from November 25. The development comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced a similar level of tariff hike in mobile prepaid users. While analysts believe Jio will also increase the mobile rates, the Mukesh Ambani-led company has not opened its card yet. Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days to Rs 99 from Rs 79. With this, VIL customers have to pay a minimum of Rs 99 for availing of mobile services for about a month. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

Black oil paint was thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab by Janshakti Sangathan workers protesting over MSRTC strike issue. The accused have now been detained. This comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday held a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport Minister Anil Parab and MSRTC officers to discuss the MSRTC employee strike. They discussed the employees’ demand for the MSRTC's merger with the state government but the meeting that went on for four hours concluded without any decision.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police over screenshots of chats tweeted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "A Twitter handle has created my false handle and created a fake chat. He also used my photo as a profile photo for that handle. The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying, " she said in her complaint. Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik took to Twitter to share the purported conversation between a handle claiming to be of Kranti Redkar and one Captain Jack Sparrow, in which the two were talking about alleged links between the minister and India's most-wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 198 points higher today, tracking gains mainly in power, telecom and pharma stocks. After plunging over 700 points in early trade, the 30-share index pared all losses to settle 198.44 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 58,664.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,503.35. PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Maruti fell up to 2.59 per cent.

