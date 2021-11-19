Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 19, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 19, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home. "There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said. Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone. "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said. "I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik today claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has been running a permit bar and it is against the service rules. "Will file complain. If he is being shielded by the Centre or Maharashtra BJP, then it's a serious issue," said Malik. "Sameer Wankhede has no right to stay in service. I will file complain at Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) and other agencies. The demand of payoff in Aryan Khan case, fake certificate and running permit bar. He will lose his job and go to jail," Malik added. Meanwhile, Malik announced that he would be travelling to Dubai for four days after taking all requisite Central and State governments' clearances. In a tongue-in-cheek farewell tweet, Malik formally requested "all government agencies keep an eye on me and track my movement" while he is abroad.

At least three people were killed and many others feared washed away in a flash flood in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh today. A breach to the Annamayya project bund caused a flash flood in Cheyyeru rivulet that left some villages along its coursed inundated, official sources said. A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area. Three bodies were later recovered near Nandaluru, the sources said, adding efforts were on to trace the remaining persons. NDRF and SDRF teams have swung into action to carry out relief and rescue operations.

One of contemporary cricket's greatest batters, South African legend AB de Villiers today announced his retirement from all forms of the game, which he dominated for 17 years with his 360 degree batting. The 37-year-old versatile cricketer's decision has effectively ended his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made the announcement on Twitter, ending an illustrious career, which saw him play in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas. In a statement released, De Villiers said: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."

Australian Test captain Tim Paine today stepped down from the post after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit messages to a female co-worker. The messages date back to 2017, months before Paine was recalled to the Test team after a seven-year absence and a joint Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania investigation cleared Paine at the time. The development comes weeks ahead of the Ashes series against traditional rivals England. "Today I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men's cricket team. It's an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket," Paine said during a press conference.

