Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 9, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 9, 2022:

The rupee plunged to a record low of 77.41 against the US dollar today amid persisting high crude oil prices and uncertainty over the duration of the Russia-Ukraine war. At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee hit a low of 77.41 against a US dollar in intra-day trade today against its previous close of 76.93. The rupee has weakened sharply over the last few months due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international markets. The Brent crude oil price surged to near $130 a barrel in March, the highest level since 2008. Currently, Brent crude oil is priced at $113. Due to high crude oil prices, India’s trade and fiscal deficits are expected to rise, and will put increasing pressure on the Indian currency.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Supreme Court that in spirit of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the Prime Minister's unequivocal views in favour of protection of civil liberties and to shed colonial baggage, the government has decided to re-examine and re-consider the sedition law. The ministry in its affidavit said the Prime Minister of India has been cognizant of various views expressed on the subject and has also periodically, in various forums, expressed his clear and unequivocal views in favour of protection of civil liberties, respect for human rights and giving to the constitutionally cherished freedoms to the people of the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) added that the Prime Minister has repeatedly said that one of India's strengths is the diverse thought streams that beautifully flourish in the country.

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area. A bench of justice L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked why the CPI (M) is filing this petition. Thereafter petitioner sought to withdraw the petition and urged the court to grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court with his grievances. The Supreme Court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach High Court with his grievance and "dismissed the petition as withdrawn." Senior Advocate PV Surendranath, appearing for the petitioner, tried to convince the top Court and said that it is in the public interest and not the party's interest. But the Court said that it cannot interfere in the matter at the behest of a political party as this is not the platform.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today denied bail to the four prime accused in the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The bench of Justice D.K Singh, while rejecting bail of Ankit Das, Lavkush, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal, observed that the incident might not have occurred if the Union Minister of State for Home did not make alleged utterances threatening farmers to chase them out of the district. The court said political persons should not make irresponsible statements because they are expected to conduct themselves in accordance with their status and the dignity of the high office they hold. It also emphasised that lawmakers cannot be seen as lawbreakers, and it is difficult to believe that the Deputy Chief Minister of the state was unaware that provisions of Section 144 Cr.P.C. were clamped and any assembly or gathering was prohibited.

Benchmark indices continued to remain under pressure today, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 365 points following a sell-off in global markets and decline in shares of index major Reliance Industries. Unabated foreign fund outflows and rupee hitting an all-time low also weighed on sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 54,470.67. During the day, it tanked 917.56 points or 1.67 per cent to 53,918.02. The NSE Nifty fell 109.40 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 16,301.85.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:26 PM IST