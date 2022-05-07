Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 7, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 7, 2022:

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress slammed the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against "extreme inflation", unemployment and "poor governance". The Opposition party also said the central government should roll back the hike in the price of domestic cooking gas cylinder and bring it to the same level as it was for the subsidised cylinder in 2014. Gandhi said during the Congress-led UPA government, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 414 and a subsidy of Rs 827 was being given on every cylinder.

In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police today said it will make necessary security arrangements for him. On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest. "Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said. The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that the loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra is over and called upon the Centre for a policy for the country. "I think the issue of loudspeakers is over ... work will be done according to law ...There is peace in Maharashtra, some people were trying to spoil the situation in the state but they have been given a befitting reply. There should be a policy for the whole country regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places," Raut said while speaking to reporters. Alleging that attempts are being made to "divide the Hindu society", the Shiv Sena leader said that the people of the community are also unhappy since the temples have also stopped using loudspeakers for 'Aarti (prayers)'.

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur today, a company official said. The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, he said. "We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement. "Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur," the official said. The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin took a public bus ride today morning in Chennai as the DMK government completed one year in office. He also paid respects to his father and ex chief minister Karunanidhi and DMK founder CN Annadurai at their memorials at the Marina Beach. Later, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin made five big announcements to mark the completion of one year of office of the DMK government. These include Breakfast scheme for government school students for classes 1-5, setting up schools of excellence, medical check-ups of school students, PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas and the expansion of 'CM in your constituency scheme'.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 04:28 PM IST