Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 6, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 6, 2022:

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital today. The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence. A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest. On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed. Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The Supreme Court today expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grabbing case, saying "this is a travesty of justice". A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai noted that Khan has got bail in 86 out of 87 cases, and said it would hear the matter on May 11. "He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more. We will hear it on Wednesday," the bench said. The counsel appearing for Khan told the apex court that the high court has reserved its verdict on the bail application.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today dubbed as "relief scam" the observations made by a special court while granting bail to MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, in which it said there was no sufficient ground for invoking the charge of sedition against the couple. Attacking the BJP, the Sena MP said looking at the Centre, it feels the British rule was better. "The relief scam which is going on in the country, there are many aspects (to it). Crimes and charges get proven only against us, but why don't the same charges against others get proven? This is a matter of research," Raut said in response to a question on the court order.

Demanding a CBI probe into the death of BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata's Kashipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said a culture of violence and a fear psychosis was prevalent in Bengal. Shah who is on a two-day visit to the state today visited Chowrasia's home after news broke that the worker had been found hanging in an abandoned building in the area in mysterious circumstances. The BJP leader who had crossed swords with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee last year during a campaign for the elections to the state assembly, said the BJP will demand "the strictest punishment" from the courts of law for "whoever is guilty of the gruesome crime". The TMC meanwhile claimed Chowrasia was associated with the party and not the BJP.

Equity benchmarks nosedived today, with the Sensex crashing 866.65 points to close below the 55,000-mark amid a sell-off in global markets. Unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also weighed on sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 866.65 points or 1.56 per cent to finish at 54,835.58. During the day, it tanked 1,115.48 points or 2 per cent to 54,586.75. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 271.40 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 16,411.25. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Wipro, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI and NTPC were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:12 PM IST