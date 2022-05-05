Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 5, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 5, 2022:

1. Day after getting bail, MP Navneet Rana walks out of Byculla jail

Independent MP Navneet Rana walked out of a jail in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after a court here granted bail to her and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, more than a week after they were arrested in an alleged case of sedition. After being granted bail on Wednesday, the necessary documents had not timely reached the prisons where they were lodged. On Thursday, Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha memer from Amravati in Maharashtra, came out of the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai around 2 pm, an official said. She will be admitted to a private hospital in suburban Bandra for the treatment of an ailment, he said.

2. Gujarat court convicts Jignesh Mevani, 9 others for unlawful assembly over 2017 rally

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others were convicted by the magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana on Thursday. The magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana convicted Jignesh Mevani and nine others to 3-month jail in a criminal case of unlawful assembly registered against them for carrying out a rally in July 2017 without police permission. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate J A Parmar held Mevani and nine others, including NCP functionary Reshma Patel and some members of Mevani's Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, guilty of being part of an unlawful assembly, under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on all the 10 convicts.

3. 211 arrested so far after communal clashes in Jodhpur, says Rajasthan police chief

As many as 211 people have so far been arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jodhpur before Eid, police said on Thursday while asserting the situation in the city was under control. A curfew clamped in the city following the violence continued for the third day on Thursday with the police saying all efforts were being made to maintain law and order. The police have appealed to the people to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and inform the local police officials about any rumour being spread. Director-General of Police M L Lather said so far 211 people have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony.

4. ‘BJP instigating people,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row

RJD president and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the RSS for trying to instigate people on the loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row. "Bahut Galat. All this is wrong and is aimed at fragmenting the country. Why do you need to go near a mosque? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, go to Ram Mandir. This is to irritate people so that they get provoked and there is a riot, unrest. Such a situation is very bad for the country," Lalu Prasad Yadav said. On a possible alliance with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Lalu Prasad said that there was no such political scenario appearing before him.

5. Sensex ends flat after surging 900 points in early trade; realty stocks take pounding

The stock market indices opened positive following global cues but wiped off early gains in the second half. After surging 900 points, the Sensex erased most of its early gains to end marginally higher. Power, capital goods and IT indices rose 1-2 percent each. However, realty, FMCG and pharma indices fell 0.5-1.5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:02 PM IST