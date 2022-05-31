Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 31, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 31, 2022:

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab today. Several mourners gathered at the residence of Sidhu in Mansa district today morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites. Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer. Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

A court today sent Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case. The central agency had on Monday arrested Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company. Jain was arrested after a special ED team raided his place in Delhi. The action came after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the case against Jain was "complete fraud" and he was targeted for political reasons.

A team of experienced international and national mountain guides today retrieved the black box of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday, killing 22 people on board, including four Indians. Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma of Mustang said that rescuers today also recovered the last body from the wreckage site of the plane. The black box will be transported to Kathmandu. The Tara Air plane was found in a crashed state on Monday morning, 19 hours after it went missing amidst bad weather. The plane was found scattered at an altitude of 4,200 metres, a four-hour uphill hike from the centre of Thasang Village Municipality.

A Hindu woman teacher from Jammu was shot dead today by terrorists in the Valley's Kulgam district, evoking widespread condemnation. The killing of Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Police officials said Bala was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby district hospital where she was declared dead. Earlier, officials had she was a migrant Kashmiri Pandit. An official said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants.

Equity benchmarks declined today after a three-day rally, with the Sensex falling 359.33 points amid selling in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys. Investors were cautious ahead of release of GDP data, while a jump in crude oil prices also weighed on market sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 55,566.41. During the day, it tanked 556.6 points or 0.99 per cent to 55,369.14. The broader NSE Nifty declined 76.85 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 16,584.55.