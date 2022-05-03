Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 3, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 3, 2022:

The Aurangabad police today registered a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for "silencing" loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques. The city Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

The viral video of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in which he's seen at a nightclub in Kathmandu set off a political slugfest today. While the BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to hit out at Rahul Gandhi, Congress sharply reacted and said "it has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration". "Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country, Nepal, to participate in a marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage. Maybe after today, the BJP may decide (if) it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress media department head.

Curfew was clamped in ten police station areas of Rajasthan's Jodhpur today after clashes occurred again between two groups. The clashes had first erupted late Monday night. The violence erupted again today morning at the Jalori Gate over the unfurling of a flag. The police lathi-charged the miscreants, fired tear gas shells and dispersed the mob. In view of the tense situation, a curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas. At the same time, internet has been suspended in the district till midnight today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, cancelled all his significant scheduled programmes in the wake of this violence. He also called a high-level meeting to take feedback of the situation. The Chief Minister appealed to people to maintain peace.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, over "illegal construction" at their residence in Khar in Mumbai. The BMC notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row was issued under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken. According to the notice, the designated officer said that he would enter the premises any time on May 4 for inspection, taking photos and measurements. The Rana couple were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

Ahead of the mega LIC IPO, Congress today questioned the pricing of shares, alleging they are undervalued and being offered at throwaway prices at the cost of the trust of 30 crore policyholders. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why did the government reduce LIC valuation from Rs 12-14 lakh crore in February to Rs 6 lakh crore in just two months. He said the government had in February this year targeted to get Rs 70,000 crore by selling a five percent stake in the public sector undertaking, but it has now been reduced to Rs 21,000 crore and a 3.5 percent stake sale."Why is the government trying to sell LIC when domestic and global financial markets are in turmoil on account of the Russia-Ukraine war and a host of factors leading to the economic downturn,'' he asked.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:22 PM IST