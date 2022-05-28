Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 28, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 28, 2022:

Emphasizing the Centre's commitment to the welfare of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government aims to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the benefits of schemes. Addressing the gathering in Rajkot, the PM said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country." "Our government is running a campaign to ensure the schemes become 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. When the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen, then discrimination also ends, there is no scope for corruption," he stated.

Aviation regulator DGCA today said it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was "visibly in panic". As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents - who were accompanying him - also decided not to enter the plane. The DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate the incident. "It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers, it mentioned.

Following the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) clean chit to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil today sought action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede. "The decision of the judiciary has come. There was no truth in the allegation against Aryan Khan and that is why his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think that the Centre has also taken cognizance of this whole matter," said Patil. "There is also information about action against the concerned officer. If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think the action will be taken against Sameer Wankhede," added the Minister.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today said the Delhi government failed to act against the IAS couple over their alleged misuse of sports stadium in the national capital, but the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred them to give a strong message that such facilities are meant for sportspersons. "There should be rules and they should be followed. Let everyone play, but professional athletes should be given preference. There should be no political interference," Thakur, who is also the Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister, said. The Centre on Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk has said. In a tweet responding to a user asking about Tesla setting up a manufacturing plant in India, he said, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars." Last month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said if Tesla was ready to manufacture its electric vehicles in India then there was 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.