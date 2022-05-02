Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 2, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 2, 2022:

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today said MNS chief Raj Thackeray's speech in Aurangabad, wherein he remained firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, was aimed at "creating a divide in society", and hinted at action against him. Walse Patil also said Thackeray's speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday was centred around attacking only NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. "His speech was an attempt to create a divide in society and hatred. Police will listen to his speech and decide what is objectionable and a decision will be taken on this," Walse Patil said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and his company Gitanjali Gems for allegedly defrauding the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI). A senior CBI officer said that after the preliminary inquiry into the complaint received against Mehul Choksi and his company Gitanjali Gems from the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of IFCI, an FIR under IPC section 420 (cheating), 468 ( Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine) has been registered in Mumbai. The officer informed that during the period 2014 to 2018, IFCI Ltd relying on the representation, assurances and undertaking of said private company as well as its Director and the value of the pledged jewels on the basis of valuation conducted by Valuers, had disbursed the entire loan amount of Rs 25 crore (approximately) on the basis of security cover of two times, pledge of shares, pledge of gold, diamond and gold CS studded jewellery.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today urged politicians of Maharashtra not to use language bogey or border issue for their political survival, as he made it clear that the state will not give even an inch of its land to the neighbouring state. Noting that several Kannada speaking areas were in Maharashtra, he said the thinking is on about incorporating them into Karnataka. He was responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement on Sunday that they would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in border areas of neighbouring Karnataka to include those places in Maharashtra. "There is a political crisis in Maharashtra, it is there now, their entire government is on the rock bottom, so they create a language bogey and raise the border issue. To survive politically they do this," Bommai said.

At least 11 passengers sustained serious injuries after a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal encountered severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening, sources said.

Spicejet spokesperson in a statement said, "11 passengers on SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. 8 of them discharged so far. Seat belt sign was on when aircraft encountered turbulence," the statement further read. As per sources, passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport.

Benchmark indices continued their downtrend today, with the Sensex falling 84.88 points, tracking selling in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries along with weak global equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark went lower by 84.88 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 56,975.99 after recovering some lost ground during the fag-end of trade. During the day, it tanked 648.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 56,412.62. The NSE Nifty declined 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 17,069.10. From the Sensex pack, Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were among the major laggards. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the gainers.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:22 PM IST