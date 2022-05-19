Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 19, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 19, 2022:

In a major setback, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a road rage case that is three-decade-old. The Supreme Court today allowed the review application on the issue of sentence against Sidhu, saying,"We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent Sidhu." The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Earlier the court had reserved the review petition in the case filed by the family of the victim. The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court. On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.

In a major development, a Mathura court has allowed a petition demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah. The Mathura court also allowed the plea to seal the Shahi Idgah Mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi. Allowing the suit against Shahi Idgah mosque that demands its removal from the Krishna Janmabhoomi land, the verdict has now paved the way for hearings to take place in court against the mosque. The petitioners in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case are seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and also the removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque built there.

The Supreme Court today asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit is indisposed for Thursday, as he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. "We accordingly direct the Trial Court to strictly act in terms of the above arrangement and to desist from taking up further proceedings in the suit in view of the consensus which has been arrived at between the parties," the bench said in its order. The bench directed for the listing of the matter before it on May 20 at 3 pm and said that the Registry may seek the administrative directions of the Chief Justice of India so that the Bench may be constituted.

Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, today was convicted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. He had pleaded guilty in the terror funding case on the last date of the hearing. The NIA has been asked to give an affidavit on the socio-economic status of convict Yasin Malik after taking the help of local authorities. Malik is also directed to file an affidavit disclosing all sources of his income and assets (movable and immovable). Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh today posted the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence for May 25. Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including Section 16 (terrorist act) and 17 (raising funds for terrorist act).

Equity benchmarks fell sharply today, mirroring a sell-off in global markets, with the Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 2.60 per cent on across-the-board selling. Persistent foreign fund outflows also continue to dampen sentiment. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61 per cent to settle at 52,792.23. During the day, it tumbled 1,539.02 points or 2.83 per cent to 52,669.51. The broader NSE Nifty tanked 430.90 points or 2.65 per cent to end at 15,809.40. From the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards. ITC and Dr Reddy's emerged as the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:18 PM IST