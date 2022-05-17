Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 17, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 17, 2022:

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against five accused including private persons based at Chennai, Mumbai; private companies based at Mumbai, Mansa (Punjab) etc and unknown public servants & private persons. It has been alleged that the private company based at Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant at Mansa (Punjab) and establishing of plant was outsourced to a Chinese Company. It has been further alleged that the project was running behind its schedule.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board calls urgent meeting of its executive committee over issues like Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid

All India Muslim Personal Law Board called an urgent meeting of its executive committee on 17th May. The current issues of the country, including Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid, and other issues will be discussed. The Board will decide its future course of action, reported ANI. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reacted sharply and condemned the survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi masjid and sealing of 'wuzu khana' (ablution area).

NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap escapes narrowly as his BMW collides into ST bus on Mumbai Pune Expressway

Yet another accident has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A BMW car of NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap and an ST bus collided with each other near Mumbai at around 5:30 am today. The car is completely broken, however no one is injured in the accident as all the four airbags in car opened up immediately after the accident and saved everyone from injuries, reported ABP Majha. The incident took place within the precincts of Rasayani police station. However, no one was injured in the mishap.

Barcelona: Passenger train driver killed after collision with freight train, at least 85 injured

One person was killed and at least 85 were injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station in Barcelona, authorities have confirmed. According to the Directorate General for Civil Protection and Emergencies (DGPCE), the accident took place at around 6 p.m. on Monday when the freight train carrying potash derailed at the entrance to the station and hit the passenger train that was leaving at the time, reports Xinhua news agency. The driver of the passenger train was killed, the regional government said in a statement.

Market sees a strong relief rally as positive global cues fuel massive short covering; Sensex, Nifty surge over 2.5%

The benchmark stock market indices closed the day's trading session on a positive note. All the sectoral indices ended higher with metal index up over 7 percent and all other sectoral indices up between 1-3 percent. Sensex rallied 1,345 points, logging the biggest daily rise in three months. The broader Nifty was above 16,250 at the closing bell. At close, the Sensex was up 1,344.63 points or 2.54 percent at 54,318.47. The broader Nifty was up 417 points or 2.63 percent at 16,259.30. About 2575 shares have advanced, 693 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:19 PM IST