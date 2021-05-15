Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 15, 2021; watch video

1. COVID-19: PM Modi seeks immediate audit of installation, operation of ventilators provided by Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took serious note of some reports claiming ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Central government.

During a high-level meeting on COVID-19 and the vaccination situation in the country, PM Modi said that refresher training for the proper operation of ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary.

"The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out," read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

2. Horrifying! Over 2,000 bodies found within 1,140 kms on banks of River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

People living near the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing the ghastly sight of dead bodies washing up on the ghats of the river.

Over 2,000 bodies were found in 1,140 kms on the bank of River Ganga which is spread across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, reported Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Ganga flows across 1,140 kms in UP and then enters Bihar.

Incidents such as these have sparked fears about the scale of the Covid crisis in the country, especially in rural areas. Authorities believe the relatives of those who succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites.

3. Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast with wind speed up to 75 km per hour; brings in heavy rainfall

Cyclone Tauktae has hit the coastal region of Karnataka resulting in heavy rainfall especially in Dakshina Kannada district, where wind speed of around 75 km per hour was recorded, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Saturday.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in few places adjoining Western Ghat region - Belagavi, Chikkamgaluru, Dakshin Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts on Sunday.

"Extremely heavy rainfall in few places on Sunday," the IMD said in its statement released at 12.15 hrs on Saturday.

4. Delhi govt sets up oxygen concentrator bank; COVID-19 patients isolating at home can now get delivery in 2 hours

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time.

While addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that banks have been set up in each district with 200 concentrators each. Oxygen concentrators will be delivered to the homes of patients who are home isolating in less than two hours time.

"It is very important for COVID-19 patients to receive oxygen on time. These oxygen concentrator banks (OCB) have been created for patients who are isolating at home or those who are recovering from COVID-19," he said.

5. West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown till May 30

As COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise, the state lockdown has been extended till the end of this month. While the state had enforced a partial lockdown at the beginning of this month, additional curbs have now been introduced. From Sunday, only emergency services will be allowed, and there will be a night curfew of sorts.

Note that there will be a night curfew in place between 9 pm and 5 am, with restrictions above and beyond these.






