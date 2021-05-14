Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 14, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 14, 2021:

With the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine receiving clearance in India, Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories received the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad. The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13. As per a statement, imported doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 (+5 per cent GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months, the company said in a statement.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant today alleged a big scam in the ventilator provided under PM CARES Fund and demanded a state-level inquiry into all ventilators provided by the Centre to Maharashtra. Sawant took to Twitter to share the report submitted by the committee of Medical experts appointed by Government Medical College Aurangabad. He said that the committee has found all ventilators provided under PM CARES to the institution to be useless. "As per their report, even company technicians could not repair those. It is a big scam," Sawant said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the Centre should bring down the prices of medicines used to treat black fungus, a serious but rare fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients, and increase their quota for the state. Symptoms of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision. Tope was speaking after attending a video conference meeting with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who interacted with health ministers from six states with a high COVID-19 caseload.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directly transferred around Rs 19,000 crores to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). While speaking at the occasion of transferring of the eighth installment under the PM-KISAN, the PM said that farmers from West Bengal will benefit from the scheme for the first time. "On this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritya, around Rs 19,000 crores have directly been transferred to the banks of farmers. It would benefit close to 10 crore farmers. For the first time, farmers from West Bengal will be benefitted from this scheme," PM Modi said.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended marginally higher after a choppy session today as concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and pace of vaccination weighed on investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE index ended 41.75 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 48,732.55, the broader NSE Nifty fell 18.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,677.80. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 8 per cent, followed by ITC, Nestle India, L&T, HUL and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Dr Reddy's, SBI and NTPC were among the laggards.