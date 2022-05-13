Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 13, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 13, 2022:

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents. In her inaugural address at the party's 'Chintan Shivir', she urged delegates to deliberate with an open mind and send out a clear message of strong organisation and unity. She said the Shivir is also an occasion to deliberate on the many challenges ahead of us and bring organisational changes. "It is both 'Chintan' about national issues and meaningful 'aatmachintan' (self-introspection) about our party organisation," she said.

The Supreme Court today refused to postpone the NEET-PG-22 examination on a plea of doctors, saying the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said postponement of the examination would create "chaos and uncertainty" and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination. "There are two categories of students -- one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates -- who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination", the bench said. It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic.

Elon Musk said today that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. The announcement that the Tesla billionaire tweeted is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over his planned buyout of Twitter, including that the social media company fired two of its top managers Thursday. It wasn't clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the Twitter deal. Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter's stock tumbling 18% and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5%. Twitter said Thursday that the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles. In addition, it said in a statement, "We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today pointed out that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or switching off loudspeakers will not solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits and that the central government must take tough decisions to end the "atmosphere of instability" in the Union Territory. Raut's remarks came a day after a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident attracted condemnation from the J-K Governor and the BJP leaders who have alleged Pakistan's hand behind the targeted killing. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah "emotional on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits", Raut said that the Union Home Minister needs to think about their killings "very seriously".

The Sensex came under fag-end selling pressure to close in the red for the sixth straight session today as risk-off sentiment prevailed amid unabated selling by foreign institutional investors and concerns over inflation. The 30-share BSE benchmark pared all intra-day gains and declined 136.69 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,793.62. During the day, it had rallied 855.4 points or 1.61 per cent to 53,785.71. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 25.85 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 15,782.15.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:17 PM IST