Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 12, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 12, 2022:

1. Gyanvapi Masjid case: Varanasi court orders to conduct video survey of mosque by May 17

In the latest development in Gyanvapi Masjid case, Varanasi court on Thursday ordered to conduct a video survey of mosque before May 17. Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court, said, "The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court." The court also heard on a plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid) seeking removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court commissioner for the survey where-in it refused removal of the court commissioner adding that two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany Ajay Mishra.

2. Allahabad High Court rejects petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking opening of 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal premises. The two-judge bench ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms, stating that the truth about the iconic monument needs to come out, and that he has filed multiple PILs for the same. The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

3. Rajiv Kumar, 1984 batch IAS officer, appointed as new Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with effect from the 15th May, 2022. He will take up the post after incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra demits his office on May 14, 2022. He has been an Election Commissioner of the ECI since September 1, 2020. During his IAS journey, Kumar has been Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board and was also a member of the task force for restructuring of NITI Aayog.

4. Jharkhand govt suspends Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with money laundering case

The Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended State Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. The decision comes a day after the IAS officer was sent to five-days remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Singhal was arrested by ED on Wednesday and her remand will start from Thursday. Yesterday, Singhal was summoned for questioning. Notably, she was questioned for around nine hours on Monday also.

5. Key indices end in deep red below psychological levels amid global rout

The benchmark stock market indices closed in the red--just as they began at the opening bell. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 tanked at the end of trading session on May 12. Sensex plunged 2.14 percent while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.22 percent. Bank Nifty nosedived 3.3 percent. All sectors closed in the red. The Rupee slid to historic low of 77.63 as well. Global indices also tumbled during the day on rising inflation concerns as the US inflation rises for the month of April above expectations. At close, the Sensex was down 1,158.08 points or 2.14 percent at 52,930.31. The Nifty was down 359.10 points or 2.22 percent at 15, 808. About 747 shares have advanced, 2,542 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST