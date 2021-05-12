Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 12, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 12, 2021:

Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight. The Israeli army on Wednesday said over 1,050 rockets and mortar shells have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since the violence broke out on Monday evening. In response, the IDF launched strikes on upwards of 500 targets in the Gaza Strip, aimed at Hamas personnel, weaponry and infrastructure. The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three woman. Besides, six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.

India may soon experience its first cyclone of 2021, with officials predicting the formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea later this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday took to Twitter with a forecast that a cyclonic storm may form by Sunday. According to reports, this storm would be named Cyclone Tauktae. The Met department has issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall over the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa for the later part of this week. Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra is also expected to see severe weather and heavy rainfall.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, seeking bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra. A bench of justices UU Lalit and K M Joseph dismissed the appeal of Navlakha against the Bombay High Court order denying him bail in the case. On March 26, the top court had reserved its verdict on a plea of Navlakha. The top court had on March 3 sought response from the NIA on Navlakha's plea in which he has claimed that the charge sheet was not filed within the stipulated time period and hence, he was entitled to default bail.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis today demanded that journalists, photographers, and camerapersons be included in the frontline workers category. When 12 state governments from our country can declare journalists as the frontline workers why can’t Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis has asked in a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, cabinet members such as Balasaheb Thorat, Dilip Walse-Patil, Nawab Malik have also made a similar demand.

Extending its losses to the second session, equity benchmark Sensex slumped 471 points today, dragged by selling in index majors ICICI Bank, HUL and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 471.01 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,690.80. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 154.25 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,696.50. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by HUL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI and NTPC were among the gainers.