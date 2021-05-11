Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 11, 2021:

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope todayy informed that the decision on extending lockdown in the state will be taken in CM Uddhav Thackeray's review meeting slated to be held tomorrow. He informed that the decision on extending the lockdown beyond May 15 up to May 31 will be notified after the meeting. Tope had earlier said that even though the cases are falling in 12 districts, other districts are showing an increase. "Further, the sharp rise in infection and deaths among children in the age group of 0-18 is a matter of deep concern," he added.

Amid the COVID-19 surge that is wreaking havoc across India, few unidentified bodies were found floating in river Ganga in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. This comes a day after several bodies, decomposed and bloated, were found floating on Monday in the river Ganga in Chausa block of Bihar’s Buxar district. Authorities believe the relatives of those succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the incident as "unfortunate" and asked concerned states to take immediate cognizance.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav was arrested in Patna today for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. "He has been arrested for violation of lockdown. He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Town, Suresh Prasad. Meanwhile, Yadav said that he had been helping families for the last 1.5 months amid the raging pandemic. "They will tell you why have I been arrested. I have helped every family for the last 1.5 months. I was at it despite coming out of an operation," he said. He added, "The government and (Chief Minister) Nitish babu will know what this is. An arrest doesn't take place for violation of lockdown."

BJP National President JP Nadda today slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for her comments at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the Centre's handling of COVID-19 and targetted party leader Rahul Gandhi for his "duplicity and pettiness". In a letter to the Congress interim chief, Nadda said: "In this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness." He pointed out that the Congress' stand on political rallies in recently concluded assembly polls was nothing but grandstanding.

Snapping its four-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 341 points today, led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid negative cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 340.60 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 49,161.81. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 per cent to 14,850.75. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Titan. On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and SBI were among the gainers.