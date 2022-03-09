Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 9, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 9, 2022:

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders were detained by policetoday as they tried to take out a protest march to press for state minister Nawab Malik's resignation. They were released later. BJP leaders tried to take out a protest march from Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, demanding that Malik, a senior NCP leader arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, resign or be sacked. Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and others were detained near Metro Cinema and taken to the Yellow Gate police station. They were released later after the completion of legal formalities

Supreme Court today extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a case related to the allegations of misconduct and corruption. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said that the interim order will continue till March 24. Earlier the top court had directed the Maharashtra government to completely hold back the ongoing investigation against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations of misconduct and corruption. A bench expressed concern over the "messy state of affairs" highlighted by the ongoing legal battle between Singh with the state administration and said that "it is a very unfortunate situation".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said the Maharashtra government will definitely probe the authenticity of a video footage submitted by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has alleged that the ruling alliance is hatching conspiracies against its political opponents. Talking to reporters, Pawar also said his name was being mentioned "directly/indirectly" in connection with the alleged conspiracy, but he was nowhere related to it. Fadnavis on Tuesday submitted a pen drive containing video recordings to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, saying the footage showed how conspiracies were hatched by police and members of the ruling MVA to frame BJP leaders, including himself and Girish Mahajan, in false cases.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory. The top court was hearing the plea of 47-year-old Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed. Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by more than 2 per cent today on gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC twins as investors looked at diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened in the green and further jumped 1,469.64 points or 2.75 per cent to 54,893.73 during the day. It finally settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 331.90 points or 2.07 per cent to end at 16,345.35.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:32 PM IST