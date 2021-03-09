Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 9, 2021

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the death in Mumbai of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Assembly today. Mohan Delkar, seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22. "In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli," the minister said. Deshmukh said Delkar's suicide note mentions that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be "finished off" from social life. "Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns," Deshmukh said

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob till March 15 in the 'toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest. Additional Sessions Judge in the Patiala House court Dharmender Rana also directed the Delhi Police not to take coercive action against both the accused till March 15, the next date fixed for hearing. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed the reply on the anticipatory bail plea of Muluk and Jacob.

The ruling AIADMK's ally DMDK today walked out of the alliance protesting non-allocation of specific constituencies and the number of seats it sought for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. After three-rounds of protracted negotiations with the AIADMK that failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance, that also has the PMK and BJP as partners. In a statement, Vijayakanth said the decision to snap ties with the AIADMK was taken following a unanimous view reached at a consultative meeting with party's district secretaries.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 584 points today tracking gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 584.41 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025.48, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 142.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.40.

