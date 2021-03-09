Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 9, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 9, 2021:
1. No vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, Union Health Ministry clarifies
Debunking reports of vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, the Union Health Ministry today said the factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the state at present. "There have been some news reports suggesting an impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine with the State at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night," Union Health Ministry stated in a press release. The Central government is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.
2. SIT to probe MP Mohan Delkar's death: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the death in Mumbai of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Assembly today. Mohan Delkar, seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22. "In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli," the minister said. Deshmukh said Delkar's suicide note mentions that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be "finished off" from social life. "Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns," Deshmukh said
3. 'Toolkit' case: Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest till March 15 to Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob till March 15 in the 'toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest. Additional Sessions Judge in the Patiala House court Dharmender Rana also directed the Delhi Police not to take coercive action against both the accused till March 15, the next date fixed for hearing. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed the reply on the anticipatory bail plea of Muluk and Jacob.
4. Vijayakanth's DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led front in Tamil Nadu following differences over seat-sharing
The ruling AIADMK's ally DMDK today walked out of the alliance protesting non-allocation of specific constituencies and the number of seats it sought for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. After three-rounds of protracted negotiations with the AIADMK that failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance, that also has the PMK and BJP as partners. In a statement, Vijayakanth said the decision to snap ties with the AIADMK was taken following a unanimous view reached at a consultative meeting with party's district secretaries.
5. Sensex rallies 584 points, Nifty 50 by 140 points; private banks shine
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 584 points today tracking gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 584.41 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025.48, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 142.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.40.
(With input from agencies)
