Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 8, 2022; watch video

Safe corridors intended to let civilians escape the Russian onslaught in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy could open today, officials from both sides said, though previous efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks and it was not clear how large the operation would be if it happened. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today that both sides agreed to a cease-fire from 9 am-9 pm Ukraine time (0700-1900 GMT) for the evacuation of civilians from the eastern city of Sumy. Those being evacuated from Sumy include foreign students from India and China, she said. The first convoy with evacuated civilians in buses or private cars is to leave at 10 am (0800 GMT), on a single route toward the Ukrainian city of Poltava.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings on International Women's Day saying that the government will keep its focus on women empowerment through various schemes with an "emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity." "On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity," PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi said that many efforts have been made to bring women to the forefront of India's development journey. "From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Maharashtra governement has appointed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the BMC administrator to look after the administrative and financial functioning of the civic body, as the term of the elected members came to an end on March 7. This is the first time in four decades that an administrator has been appointed for Mumbai due to a delay in conducting elections. Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed two bills to delay the civic and local body elections till OBC reservation is restored in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced that a comprehensive Maharashtra Women’s Policy will be released soon announcing that the state government stands firmly behind the Department of Women and Child Development for the implementation of a slew of initiatives. ‘’It is our duty to provide facilities to women, to meet their demands,’’ he said at the function organised by the Department of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Thackeray virtually participated at the function. On this occasion, women who have excelled in various fields, were felicitated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, and Maharashtra State Women’s Commissioner Chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

In a highly volatile trade, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply today after four days of heavy declines, powered by buying in IT and realty counters. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and tumbled 581.93 points or 1.10 per cent to 52,260.82 during the day amid firming oil prices and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors. Facing huge bouts of volatility, the benchmark touched a high of 53,484.26 and a low of 52,260.82 during the trade. It finally settled at 53,424.09, higher by 581.34 points or 1.10 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 115.75 points or 0.72 per cent to 15,747.40 in opening trade, before finishing at 16,013.45, up 150.30 points or 0.95 per cent.

