Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 8, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 8, 2021:
1. Meghan Markle reveals suicidal thoughts, alleges royal racism in explosive interview
Meghan Markle contemplated taking her own life after marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in a bombshell interview during which she raised allegations of racism in the monarchy and explained the rift in the royal family. In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry explained their dramatic exit from royal life in 2020. Harry said, like his wife Meghan, he had been trapped within an image-obsessed Buckingham Palace, asserting that his brother and father were also trapped.
2. Ajit Pawar tables Maharashtra Budget 2021-2022 - Here are the key takeaways
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today presented an annual budget for 2021-22 with a revenue deficit of Rs 10,226 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 66,641 crore. He has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,68,997 crore while revenue expenditure at Rs 3,79,213 crore. Pawar has announced 1% cut in stamp duty on property registration if done on the names of women from April 1. Besides, VAT or additional cess charged on petrol and diesel has not been reduced. This is despite the Centre’s suggestions to states to cut VAT and cess in a bid to provide relief to the vehicle owners and people in general. However, Pawar has thereby put the ball in the Centre’s court expecting some relief in fuel prices.
3. 'We have highest respect for women': CJI SA Bobde clarifies SC never asked rape accused to marry victim
"We have the highest respect for women," a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed today and said the reputation of the judiciary is in the hands of its lawyers, the "Bar". The observations by the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, were made while it was hearing a case of a 14-year-old pregnant rape victim seeking a nod to abort the foetus of almost 26 weeks. The comments -- on International Women's Day -- come in the wake of recent criticism against the Supreme Court that it had asked a rape accused in another case whether he would marry the victim, who was a minor when the crime was committed.
4. Antilia bomb scare probe transferred to NIA, Mansukh Hiren death case to remain with Maharashtra ATS
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case of the explosive-laden car found near Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has clarified that the investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car will be probed by the NIA.
5. Sensex, Nifty eke out gains; energy, IT stocks save the day
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eke out gains today after two sessions of decline as investors snapped up energy, IT and pharma shares.cAfter fighting multiple bouts of volatility during the session, the BSE Sensex settled 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07. Intraday, the index rose as much as 667 points, but pared most of its gains tracking weakness in global markets. The NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 18.10 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,956.20.
(With input from agencies)
