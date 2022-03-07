Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 7, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 7, 2022:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources told news agency PTI. Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. The Prime Minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, they said. Earlier, Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire today and open "humanitarian corridors" in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed two bills to delay the civic and local body elections till OBC reservation is restored in the state. The MVA government introduced amendments to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act as well as the Maharashtra Village Panchayats and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act. As per these bills, the State Election Commission (SEC) will decide the poll schedule for local and civic body elections in consultation with the state government. Further, the amendments have also proposed cancellation of the delimitation process and fixing of wards of the civic and local bodies by the State Election Commission (SEC). These bills are framed on the lines of Madhya Pradesh Act.

A special court today remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for about five hours at the probe agency's office in south Mumbai. The NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand today. The court sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department take action against people and once these people join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they get clean. While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Pednekar said, "ED, CBI and Income Tax Dept take action against people and if they join BJP, they get clean." While commenting on the BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's reported remark 'will show you if you remove Police force for 24 hours', she said, "We can also show you if you remove ED-CBI for 24 hours. However, we work in a democratic manner and we will continue to work that way."

Equity benchmarks received a severe drubbing today, with the Sensex tumbling 1,491 points amid extremely weak global markets and elevated oil prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Extending its downtrend for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and slumped 1,966.71 points or 3.61 per cent to 52,367.10 during the day. It finally managed to recover some of the lost ground and settled at 52,842.75, a decline of 1,491.06 points or 2.74 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent to close at 15,863.15.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:29 PM IST