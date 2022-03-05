Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 5, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 5, 2022:

Russia today declared a temporary ceasefire in the two southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian corridors, the Defence Ministry in Moscow announced. The ceasefire went into effect from 10 a.m. (about 1.30 p.m. IST). As was agreed by the Ukrainian side, the humanitarian corridors will allow the exit of civilians from the two cities, the Ministry said, without disclosing how many days the ceasefire will remain in place. During their second round of peace talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians and on a temporary cessation of hostilities along the evacuation routes.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar Jail in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, will soon be giving coaching classes on wrestling and physical fitness to his fellow inmates, prison authorities said. The development comes in view of a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the national capital and inside prison premises, they said. The Tihar Jail administration said they had earlier planned to involve Kumar in sports activities, but the plan had to be halted in view of the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi. Prison officials said since Kumar is a trained professional wrestler, his coaching classes on fitness and wresting will benefit inmates who want to learn a new sport and will also help them stay fit and healthy.

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said the work of the Metro service to be inaugurated by the PM is incomplete, and underlined the need to focus more on rescuing Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The prime minister is scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday for the inauguration of the metro service and unveiling other projects. "I agree that there are important projects in Pune that are incomplete and the PM will be inaugurating the important one....rescuing students stranded in Ukraine is more important. I think the ruling party must be thinking of it seriously," Pawar said. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a hospital in the Warje area of the city.

In a veiled attack on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today alleged that the "Maharashtra pattern" of illegally tapping phones of political opponents is being replicated in neighbouring Goa where results of the Assembly polls will be declared next week. Talking to reporters, Raut also claimed that the same pattern might be at work in Uttar Pradesh, where counting of votes will also be taken up on March 10. He said that the phone tapping apprehension was expressed by a senior Congress leader from Goa whom he met recently. "I met Goa Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat who expressed fear that his phone was being tapped. I say that not only him (Kamat), but phones of MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar and Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijay Sardesai are also being tapped," Raut alleged.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices in the range of $95-to-$125 per barrel in the short term. Consequently, the geo-political crisis-led global hike in crude oil prices is expected to push India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 15-22 per litre. It is widely expected that the OMCs will revise the current prices on or after March 7, which is the last day of voting in the ongoing state assembly elections. However, an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices to an extent, but not entirely. At present, India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil needs.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:17 PM IST