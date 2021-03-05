Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 5, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 5, 2021:

Announcing the name of the candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she will be contesting from the Nandigram constituency as announced earlier. The incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced the list of 291 candidates and left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). TMC's list includes 50 women, 79 SC, 17 ST, and 42 Muslim candidates. The polls will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today filed a charge-sheet before a special court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The over 11,700-page charge-sheet, detailing drugs seizures, collection of various evidences and investigation done so far, was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Out of the total accused, eight are still in judicial custody, while the rest, including the brother-sister duo, have been granted bail, the NCB said.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait caused a flutter in political circles when he claimed that a senior BJP MP will resign soon to support farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. While addressing the media at the Ghazipur border, Tikait claimed that after quitting the party, the BJP MP will join agitating farmers to support their demand for the repeal of three farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP). The BKU leader, however, did not disclose the name of the BJP MP.

The Bombay High Court today granted interim exemption to TV journalist Arnab Goswami from appearing before a magistrates court at Alibaug in adjoining Raigad district in connection with an abetment to suicide case. The relief has been granted till April 16. Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, and two others are accused of abetting the suicide of Alibaug-based interior designer Anvay Naik, who killed himself in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the companies of the accused.

The BSE Sensex tumbled over 440 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the psychological 15,000-level today in line with relentless sell-offs in global equities as US bond market turmoil continued to rattle investors. At the closing bell, the Sensex was quoted at 50,405.32, showing a decline of 440.76 points or 0.87 per cent over the previous close. Intra-day, the index swung around 726 points. The NSE barometer Nifty ended lower by 142.65 points or 0.95 per cent at 14,938.10.

