Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 4, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 4, 2022:

Ukrainian officials said today that Russian forces have seized the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where a fire had erupted earlier in the day due to shelling. In a Facebook post, the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said the administrative building of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the entrance to the plant are controlled by the occupiers. The staff are continuing to work on the power units, ensuring the stable operation of nuclear facilities. Radiation levels are normal. It said that the plant's power unit 4 is the only one working currently, while planned preventive maintenance is underway at unit 1 and units 2 and 3 have been disconnected from the grid. Cooling of nuclear reactors is presently underway in units 5 and 6, as well as 2 and 3, the Inspectorate added.

The Bombay High Court today restrained the Pune police from taking any coercive action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla till March 25 in connection with the FIR registered against her recently in an alleged phone tapping case. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Nitin Borkar said that Shukla deserved to be granted protection from arrest in the case until further orders, since prima facie it appeared that she had been "singled out" in the present FIR registered against her last week by the Bund Garden police station in Pune. The bench also noted in its order that the said FIR had been registered against Shukla after a considerable delay.

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today said the state government is seeking information on the law passed by the Madhya Pradesh government on fixing the poll schedule and after that will table a bill on Monday in the state legislature. The State Election Commission has powers to decide poll schedule but as per the Madhya Pradesh Act the state government has powers on the delimitation of wards and related matters. Pawar’s announcement in the state council came after BJP legislators targeted the state government following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday rejecting the interim report on the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) recommending the restoration of 27% reservation to OBC community in the local bodies. He urged the BJP not to bring in politics on the OBC quota issue.

Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli today said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a gruelling international schedule. Indian cricket's reigning superstar was felicitated by the BCCI today commemorating his landmark 100th Test match. "In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli said after being felicitated by Rahul Dravid. Due to bio-bubble restrictions, it was Dravid, who presented Kohli with a commemorative cap and also a glittering memento. Kohli had his wife Anushka Sharma for company and brother Vikas was in the stands.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 769 points today, tracking a weak trend in global equities amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Extending its decline for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE index slumped 1,214.96 points to 53,887.72 during the session after a weak start. It finally finished at 54,333.81, lower by 768.87 points or 1.40 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 252.70 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,245.35.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:23 PM IST