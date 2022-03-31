Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 31, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 31, 2022:

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has granted an additional 60 days to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file the chargesheet in the high-profile drugs case connected to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Today was the last day for the agency to file the chargesheet, as it is completing 180 days since the first arrests in the case, which took place on October 2. The agency had approached the court on Monday seeking additional time and had done so under a provision of the NDPS Act under which the time for filing the chargesheet can be extended from the stipulated 180 days, up to one year.

In a major outreach to the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades. A home ministry spokesperson, however, said the decision does not imply that the AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three insurgency-hit states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the three states. The move came three months after the central government constituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of lifting the AFSPA in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed by the army in December 2021 in a case of "mistaken identity".

If the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after BJP's youth wing members vandalised property outside his residence. The BJP's youth wing damaged property outside the residence of Kejriwal on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film. "Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hoolignanism. If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything)," he said at an event.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today called the people who drink alcohol as "Mahapaapi" while adding that it is considered a sin by Mahatama Gandhi, after the state legislative assembly passed Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Speaking at the Bihar legislative assembly, "Somebody went to drink alcohol and died after drinking poisonous liquor, alcohol is bad. Liquor ban should be implemented." Further he said that Mahatma Gandhi has also said that it is bad to drink alcohol and he who does not listen to Bapu is a great sinner. Laws are made but no one follows them, he further stated. Earlier on Wednesday, The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which empowers the state govt to impose penalties for certain categories of offences instead of direct imprisonment.

Benchmark BSE Sensex gave up its early gains to settle lower by 115 points on the last day of 2021-22 fiscal today, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank after a three-day rally. The 30-share barometer declined by 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 58,568.51 in choppy trade due to the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. During the day, it touched a high of 58,890.92 and a low of 58,485.79. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75. For the fiscal 2021-22, the BSE Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:18 PM IST