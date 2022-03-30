Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 30, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 30, 2022:

The Union Cabinet today hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting. "The Union Cabinet...has given its approval to release an additional instalment of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners w.e.f. January 1, 2022, representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise," an official statement said. The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, it added.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases due to a new variant in a couple of countries and the possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtra Government said it has no plans for announcing mask-free state as of now. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing masks in public places is necessary considering the situation abroad. "'The state government has already relaxed various COVID-19 curbs but there is no decision yet on mask-free Maharashtra,'' he noted. Tope said the government has allowed the citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals and the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by taking due care, caution and observing rules. As far as demand from various organisations and BJP for allowing the citizens to take out processions on Gudi Padwa, the minister stated that the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged today that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection. He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters. "As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged. He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

The Sri Lankan government today imposed a nationwide 10-hour daily power cut due to shortage of hydro-electricity triggered by non-availability of fuel. Sri Lanka has been facing power cuts since February due to dwindling electricity production in hydro power plants as well as diesel shortages that have crippled the operations of thermal power plants, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported. The Ceylon Electricity Board said in a statement that they were "compelled to take demand management measures due to inadequate power generation, as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators." Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented acute economic and energy crisis caused due to shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a third day in a row today on buying in Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank following gains in global equities amid hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The 30-share BSE barometer index surged 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 58,683.99. During the day, it jumped 784.13 points or 1.35 per cent to 58,727.78. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 172.95 points or 1 per cent to settle at 17,498.25. Among the 30-share pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Maruti, Reliance Industries Limited were among the lead gainers. On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:18 PM IST