Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 30, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 30, 2021:

Aviation regulator DGCA today told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing as per the COVID-19 rules. In a circular issued today, the regulator said, "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory." "All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," it said.

A special court in Mumbai today extended the NIA custody of a suspended constable Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the agency's probe into the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren till April 7. The body of Hiren was found in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested the duo on March 21.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today said that the civic body will make 2,269 COVID-19 beds available, which will include 360 ICU beds, in private hospitals with immediate effect. "This will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for COVID-19 patients (including currently vacant 450 beds in private hospitals). We are also operationalising additional 1,500 beds in Jumbo field hospitals this week to take vacant beds to approximately to 7,000 by this weekend," BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an 'outdated 2G missile' of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targeting Tamil Nadu women. Without naming Raja, Modi in his election rally said Congress and DMK have launched their 'outdated 2G missile' and this missile has one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu. "God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Extending its gains to the second consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 1,128 points today, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 1,128.08 points or 2.30 per cent higher at 50,136.58, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 337.80 points or 2.33 per cent to 14,845.10.