Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 3, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 3, 2022:

Congress leaders have supported the Union Government's stand of abstaining from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), sources told news agency ANI today. This came after a Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs held a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed the committee of Parliament meeting amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. He gave a presentation about the evacuation process and the current situation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also present in the meeting expressed gratitude to Jaishankar over "comprehensive briefing" and "candid responses." Post the meeting, speaking to media persons, Tharoor said, "(We had) many points. MEA will talk. It was a good meeting. We are all united."

The Supreme Court today directed the Maharashtra government and State Election Commission (SEC) not to act upon the interim report of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (SBCC ) which recommended a grant of 27 per cent OBC quota in local bodies election and reiterated that election be held without OBC reservation. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar refused to accept the interim report observing that it was prepared without empirical study and research. It directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to not act upon the interim report.

Brent crude oil price soared past $118 a barrel today, the highest level in nine years, as escalated Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightened sanctions on Moscow by western countries, led by the United States, created supply and trade disruptions. Brent crude futures surged to $118.22 per barrel in London, the highest level since February 2013. Brent crude, also known as London Brent, makes up more than half of the world's globally traded supply of crude oil. In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price surged to $114.70 a barrel, the highest in 11 years. In India, at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Mumbai, crude futures for March 21, 2022 delivery soared 5.14 per cent to Rs 8667 per barrel.

A special court in Mumbai today extended the ED custody of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik till March 7 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was arrested on February 23 after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in south Mumbai. He was produced before special court judge RN Rokade at the end of his initial remand today. The court extended his custody till March 7 for further probe into the case. Considering the fact that the accused was in hospital from February 25 to 28 and also new facts have emerged during investigation, the accused is being sent to further custody, the court said.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty today gave up all early gains to settle lower as surging oil prices amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine hit investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the trade on a higher note and jumped 527.72 points in morning deals to a high of 55,996.62. However, during the afternoon trade it surrendered all its early gains and finished at 55,102.68, lower by 366.22 points or 0.66 per cent. In similar fashion, the broader NSE Nifty declined 107.90 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 16,498.05.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:24 PM IST