Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 29, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 29, 2022:

The government today said only authorized law enforcement agencies in the country are empowered to tap telephones or intercept and monitor any electronically transmitted information. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this in response to a question on whether national or international agencies are authorized to monitor and decrypt any digital information, including WhatsApp conversations. ''Only authorized law enforcement agencies in the country, are empowered to intercept, monitor or decrypt or cause to be intercepted or monitored or decrypted, any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource as per legal provisions of section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000,'' he said replying to a written question.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has written to all non-BJP chief ministers and opposition parties, including the Congress, calling on all "progressive forces" to come together and put up a united fight against the "oppressive BJP regime". Banerjee called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the saffron party and also commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves". Slamming the BJP-led Centre's alleged vindictive politics, the West Bengal chief minister iterated that the democratic fabric of the country was being attacked with the use of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to "harass and corner political opponents".

A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai's 26 million people is testing the limits of China's hard-line "zero-COVID" strategy, which is shaking markets far beyond the country's borders. China's largest city today entered the second day of the lockdown's first phase, which encompasses the Pudong financial district and adjacent areas on the east side of the Huangpu river that divides the center of finance, manufacturing and trade. With public transport suspended and bridges and tunnels connecting the two sides of the city closed, usually bustling city streets - including the fabled riverside Bund in Puxi with its century-old historic buildings - were unusually quiet.

The Income Tax Department has found that Hero MotoCorp made more than Rs 1000 crore bogus expenses and over Rs 100 crore cash transactions for a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi, sources told news agency ANI. The I-T Dept carried out a search and seizure operation on March 23 on Hero Motocorp and its chairman and managing director Pawan Munjal at multiple locations in Delhi NCR which concluded on March 26. The search operations covered more than 40 premises spread over different locations in Delhi NCR. Sources told ANI that a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been seized during the search operations. These evidences revealed that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditures and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of more than Rs 1000 crore.

Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 350 points today following gains in index majors HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global equity markets. The 30-share BSE barometer jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 57,943.65. During the day, it rallied 408.04 points or 0.70 per cent to 58,001.53. The broader NSE Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,325.30. From the 30-share pack, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the lead gainers. On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were among the laggards.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:22 PM IST