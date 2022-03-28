Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 26, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 28, 2022:

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state's chief minister for the second time today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at Bambolim near Panaji, four km from the Raj Bhavan. Over 10,000 people were present during the function. Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, BJP national president J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, who was the Goa election in-charge, were among those who attended the event.

The COVID-19 awareness pre-call audio announcements set by telecom operators at the start of the pandemic may soon become history. After almost two years of raising awareness about the disease, the government is now actively considering the removal of the COVID-19 pre-call messages after receiving representations that audio clips have served their intended purpose and are delaying critical calls during emergencies. Official sources told news agency PTI that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to drop these pre-call announcements and caller tunes. It cited representations received from Cellular Operators Association of India (COA) as well as mobile subscribers.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order which dismissed pleas against the ban on Hijab in educational institutes. In the petition filed through advocate MR Shamshad, the petitioners All India Muslim Personal Law Board and two Muslim women members, have challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated March 15, 2022, which has upheld government order relating to strict enforcement of dress code in educational institutes. The petitioner claimed that the Karnataka HC's judgment presents an erroneous understanding of the Islamic texts particularly the primary and highest source of Islamic law i.e, the Holy Quran. "In its impugned Judgment, the High Court of Karnataka curtails religious freedom and constitutional rights of Muslim women," the board claimed.

The 94th Academy Awards, which celebrated the biggest films of this year, made headlines for several things from Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation and celebrities showing support for Ukraine to Hollywood stars flaunting their style on the red carpet. The award ceremony returned to Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as the Oscars were held in person completely for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The coming-of-age comedy-drama 'CODA' and sci-fi epic 'Dune' emerged as the biggest winners at the Oscars. 'Dune' bagged six awards, all in technical categories; 'CODA' made Oscar history by winning the awards in all three categories it was nominated in. It also became the first film from a major streaming platform -- Apple TV -- to bag the prestigious award of 'Best Picture', becoming thereby the first official nod from the Academy to the tectonic shift taking place in the entertainment industry because of the rise of OTT platforms in the COVID-19 era.

Equity benchmark Sensex pared its early losses to close higher by 231 points today, helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid postive global trends. After falling 537.11 points to a low of 56,825.09 in morning trade, the 30-share BSE barometer staged a recovery in afternoon trade and climbed 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 57,593.49. As many as 20 Sensex stocks closed with gains while 10 declined The broader NSE Nifty recovered 69 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 17,222 with 29 of its constituents ending in green. From the 30-share pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the leading gainers. On the other hand, Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:27 PM IST