Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 26, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 26, 2022:

CNG will be cheaper in Maharashtra from April 1 as the state government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier announced that the government would initiate measures to bring down CNG price. Accordingly, on the last day of the Maharashtra Budget session on Friday, a notification was issued to reduce the rate of VAT on CNG fuel. Pawar's decision to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit ordinary citizens including taxis, autos, passenger transporters. Moreover, cheaper CNG fuel in the state will also help in controlling environmental pollution.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit 15 crore people of the state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. The decision to extend the free ration scheme in the state was taken during the first cabinet meeting held earlier today. "In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," said the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore.

The CBI today charged 21 people accused in the Birbhum violence case in West Bengal under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in its FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting, reported news agency ANI. Eight people, including women and children, were killed after miscreants set fire to 10 houses in Birbhum's Bogtui village on March 21. The attack was seen as retaliation for the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, who was the TMC 'upa-pradhan' of the local panchayat. The Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed the CBI to probe the matter. Instructions were also issued to the West Bengal government not to proceed with its probe into the matter and allow the CBI to investigate.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In a meeting held at the party's headquarters today which was attended by all the newly-elected MLAs and members of the legislative council, the decision was taken. "Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party. The process of electing the Leader of Opposition will be done in Assembly, the party will write and send and it will be done there," Naresh Uttam Patel, State President, Samajwadi Party said. Yadav has already resigned on Tuesday from the Lok Sabha by handing over his resignation to Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, today said that the money earned should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home. "In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:17 PM IST