Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 26, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 26, 2021:

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said today. The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the official said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for the Bandhup fire. He also added that Rs 5 lakh compensation would be given to families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka today afternoon for a two-day visit. He was received at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and accorded Guard of Honour. The two will be holding restricted delegation-level talks today. During his visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with the neighbouring nation. The trip, Modi's first international foray since the COVID-19 pandemic began, also coincides with Bangladesh's National Day celebrations. This year incidentally marks 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Supreme Court today allowed Tata Sons' appeal against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that had ordered to reinstate the ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry. This comes as big win for Tata Sons. With this order, the NCLAT's order of December 17, 2019 to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons has been set aside. A three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian delivered the judgment.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of Assembly elections. This comes less than a day before the first phase of voting goes underway in West Bengal and Assam. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application moved by the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms. The NGO had claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further "increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies".

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 568 points and Nifty reclaimed the 14,500 mark today, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, HUL and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 49,008.50. The broader NSE Nifty surged 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.