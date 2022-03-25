Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 25, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 25, 2022:

Observing that Birbhum killings, earlier this week, have shaken the conscience of society, the Calcutta High Court today directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing. The court, which registered a suo motu petition in the case on Wednesday, said that facts and circumstances demand that the investigation be handed over to the CBI in the interest of justice and also to instill confidence in the society. "We direct the CBI to forthwith take over the investigation in the case and submit the progress report before us on the next date of hearing," the court said in its order.

The government is considering proposals for linking Aadhaar with the electoral rolls to check fraudulent voting and granting of online voting to Indians working abroad, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha today. Rijiju said electoral fraud is a serious matter and the government is considering at the union law minister's level how to check fraudulent voting. "Linking Aadhaar with the electoral roll is one of the ways. As of now linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls is voluntary. Our aim is to ensure 'one nation, one electoral roll' to check double names in electoral rolls and fraudulent voting and ensure a clean voting process," he said during Question Hour.

A day after the Maharashtra government announced construction of homes for MLAs in suburban Goregaon, state Minister Jitendra Awhad today clarified the legislators will not get the residences for free. The housing development minister said the MLAs concerned will have to pay for the homes, expected to cost Rs 70 lakh each. "There is noise over the homes which will be built for MLAs. I would like to clarify that the homes will not be given for free. The land price + construction cost (expected expenses Rs 70 lakh) will be recovered from the MLAs concerned," he tweeted.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today told the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there has to be "early and complete disengagement" in border areas for Indo-China ties to move forward. India and China, in a meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, have ensured that the actions of both the countries do not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security, the government sources said. The two Asian neighbours also concurred to work in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible, the sources added. The Chinese Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, held delegation-level talks with NSA Doval today. In their meeting, the two sides emphasised the need to continue positive interactions at diplomatic and military levels for restoration of peace, a prerequisite for normalisation of bilateral relations.

Market benchmark Sensex declined over 233 points on Friday, extending its losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys went down amid a mixed trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it tanked 495.44 points to 57,100.24. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 17,153. From the 30-share pack, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:20 PM IST