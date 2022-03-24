Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 24, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 24, 2022:

Taking a tough stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits. Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village where 8 people were burnt alive early on Tuesday, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses. Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

The Supreme Court today issued notice on a plea filed by suspended Additional Director General of Police Gurjinder Pal Singh against the Chhattisgarh High Court order, which refused to grant him interim bail in a case filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justice Krishna Murari orally observed, "These officers... when you're good with the government, when the government changes, you have to face the heat." Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Singh, submitted that when the government changes, things also change. The bench said: "They forget what they did."

The Maharashtra Assembly today unanimously passed a bill that aims to make use of Marathi language mandatory in official works of local authorities, including civic bodies and corporations formed by the state government. State minister Subhash Desai said the introduction of the bill was necessitated as the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964 did not make it mandatory for the local authorities to use Marathi in their official works. He also cited examples of the authorities taking "advantage" of the lack of the provision in the Act. "It is our effort to do away with that mistake," Desai said. "Any (local) authority, be it established by the state government or the central government or (state-run) corporations, will have to use Marathi while interacting with people and in internal works too," he said.

Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja. However, in a brief statement, CSK said the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the "season and beyond", having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament's inception in 2008 -- barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement on Thursday. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses in highly volatile trade today as banking and financial stocks retreated amid a weak trend in global equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 57,595.68. During the day, it touched a low of 57,138.51 and a high of 57,827.99. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 17,222.75. From the 30-share pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the major drags. In contrast, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, ITC, TCS and HCL Technologies Limited were among the gainers.

