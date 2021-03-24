Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 24, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 24, 2021:

In a major reshuffle amid a raging controversy over an intelligence report alleging that middlemen were influencing transfers of police officers in Maharashtra, 86 Mumbai Police officers, including 65 from the Crime Branch alone, have been transferred to different posts in the city. The move comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy over police officer Sachin Vaze's arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly parking an explosive laden vehicle in the vicinity of Mukesh Ambani's residence.

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain the plea of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul allowed Singh to withdraw the plea and approach the High Court. The Bench said that the allegations and counter-allegations between Singh and Deshmukh are "serious" but the case should be heard by the High Court first.

After corruption allegations were levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis today said that Maha Vikas Aghadi government has lost the moral ground to remain in power. A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Fadnavis met the Governor and handed over a memorandum. "After so many incidents, the Chief Minister is silent. Sharad Pawar held two press conferences, but he just tried to protect the Home Minister. Maha Vikas Aghadi has lost the moral authority to remain in power," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference after meeting the Governor.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended senior-most judge Justice N V Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India in keeping with convention and norms of seniority, reported PTI. CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, has sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, it added. As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement. If the recommendation is approved by the government, Justice Ramana till take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 871 points today due to across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 871.13 points or 1.74 per cent lower at 49,180.31. While the broader NSE Nifty declined 265.35 points or 1.79 per cent to 14,549.40. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC. Bucking the overall trend, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed with gains.

