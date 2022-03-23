Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 23, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 23, 2022:

Fuel price hike: Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise for the second day in a row and said it would protest both inside and outside Parliament. Congress MPs staged a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex against the price hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas. Party MPs have also given adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

'Putin's actions disastrous for world,' UK PM Boris Johnson tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday with the two leaders having a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-hit Ukraine. In their telephonic talk, Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states as the basis of the contemporary world order, it said.

West Bengal: NCW takes congnizance of Birbhum violence, asks police chief to take stringent action

The National Commission of Women has asked the West Bengal police chief to intervene and take stringent action in the Birbhum violence case in which eight people, including women and children, were charred to death following the killing of a TMC leader. The NCW also asked the DGP to inform it within 24 hours about the action taken in the matter. In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya, the NCW expressed concern over the incident and said it has taken serious note of the "lapse" on the part of the authorities to take adequate safety measures for the women in those areas.

UP: 4 children die after consuming poisonous toffees, CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Four children, including three siblings died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees in Kasya area of Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the incident and ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to provide assistance to the grieving families. The deceased children were identified as three siblings Manjana (5), Sweety (3) and Samar (2). Five-year-old Arun who lived nearby is the fourth deceased, they said.

Markets end lower in volatile trade as weak European cues dampen sentiment; banking, auto stocks struggle

The stock market indices closed lower on March 23 marked by volatile trading dragged by heavy selling pressure in telecom, banking, and auto stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note for the second day in a row. Among sectors metals, oil & gas, healthcare ended in green, while selling was seen in auto, banks and FMCG. At close, the Sensex was down 304.48 points or 0.53 percent at 57,684.82. The broader Nifty was down 69.80 points or 0.40 percent at 17,245.70. About 1,424 shares have advanced, 1891 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.



Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:11 PM IST