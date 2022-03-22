Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 22, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 22, 2022:

The government today said assets worth Rs 19,111.20 crore relating to fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, have been attached so far. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the three fugitives have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off funds through their companies resulting in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the lenders. ''... as on March 15, 2022, assets worth Rs 19,111.20 crore have been attached under the provisions of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act),'' he said. Out of Rs 19,111.20 crore, assets worth Rs 15,113.91 crore has been restituted to the public sector banks. In addition, the minister said assets worth Rs 335.06 crore have been confiscated to Government of India.

The Bombay High Court today directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to hear and decide an application filed by a company owned by Union Minister Narayan Rane, seeking to regularise the alleged illegal alterations made in his bungalow in suburban Juhu. A division bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja said once a decision is taken by the civic body, in case of any adverse order, no coercive or punitive action shall be taken for a period of three weeks thereafter. The court disposed of the petition filed by Kaalka Real Estate, which owns the bungalow, named 'Aadish'. Rane is a shareholder in the company along with his family members and resides in the house.

BJP legislators walked out of the West Bengal Assembly today at the end of the first half of the day's session demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee make a statement on the floor of the House on the death of eight people allegedly after their houses were set on fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh wanted to raise the issue in Zero Hour but was not allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee who said it was not listed in the questions. Shouting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Dhikkar Dhikkar'(condemn) , Ghosh and 40 members of the saffron party walked out of the House. He later told reporters that political killings are taking place in the state after the announcement of the assembly poll results last year. Even ruling party representatives are being killed, and the CM who also looks after the law and order department is silent, Ghosh said.

Delhi was found to be the most polluted capital in the world for the fourth consecutive year in 2021 and 35 of the 50 cities with the worst air quality were in India, according to a new report. In 2021, none of the cities in India met the prescribed World Health Organization air quality standards of 5 micrograms per cubic meter, stated the World Air Quality Report 2021, prepared by Swiss organization IQAir and released globally today. The report, presenting an overview of the state of global air quality in 2021, is based on PM2.5 air quality data from 6,475 cities in 117 countries. The report mentioned that among the most polluted capital cities, Dhaka ranked second after Delhi, followed by N'Djamena in Chad, Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Muscat in Oman.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close over 1 per cent higher toda, helped by heavy buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid gains in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 696.81 points or 1.22 per cent at 57,989.30. It touched a high of 58,052.87 and a low of 56,930.30 in intra-day trade. It rallied 760.38 points or 1.32 per cent during the day. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 197.90 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 17,315.50. From the 30-share pack, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, TCS, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Power Grid were the biggest gainers. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle India, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:18 PM IST