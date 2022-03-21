Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 21, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 21, 2022:

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls. All the five party nominees filed their nomination papers at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex today. The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab -- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) -- will expire on April 9. All the five candidates are set to be elected to the upper House of parliament as AAP has won 92 of 117 seats in the recently held state assembly polls.

Special PMLA court today extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik who was arrested in a money laundering case till April 4. The court has also allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody. However, the court has kept his application for home food pending and will decide on this on the next date of hearing. Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23. Last week, the Bombay High Court had denied any interim relief to Malik and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term, today. Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party's central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju. Ahead of the BJP's state legislature party meeting, Singh had visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737, carrying 132 people on board, crashed todayy in a mountainous area of the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to emergency officials. Flight MU5735 took off from Kunming at 1.11 p.m. (local time) and was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 3.05 p.m. According to Guangxi's regional emergency management department, the crash took place on a mountain in Tengxian County, causing a huge fire, reported Xinhua news agency. Of the 132 people, 123 were passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. The CAAC said it has initiated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched a working team to the site. The number of casualties was not immediately known.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower today as surging oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. The 30-share Sensex plunged by 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49. During the day, it tanked 634.85 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,229.08. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60. Among Sensex constituents, Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Limited and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards. In contrast, Sun Pharmaceutical, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were the only gainers.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:19 PM IST