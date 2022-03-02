Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 2, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 2, 2022:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said his government would not spare any effort to bring home Indians safely from Ukraine. Asserting that the country has made it a priority to rescue all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said, "It is due to India's rising strength that we are are able to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation." ''Our army and air force have also been deployed to rescue the Indians in distress faster. Today I also assure the people of the country that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of its citizens.'' He said that it has become essential that India becomes self-reliant.

On the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today said his party is firm on its demand for the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. "Nawab Malik is facing charges for helping Dawood Ibrahim, a key conspirator of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, but the Shiv Sena-led government continues to stand by him. He should have been removed," the BJP leader alleged. "I believe that by not seeking Malik's resignation, the government is trying to appease a particular community and indulging in polarisation. It is unfortunate that the Shiv Sena-led government is acting in such a way," the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today termed a media report - stating that no evidence was found that Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, that was busted by the Mumbai NCB Unit in October last year following a raid at a cruise ship - as just "speculations". The media report had stated that there were several irregularities in the raid on the Cordelia cruise during which Aryan was arrested and attributed its report to the key findings of the a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Reacting to the said report, Deputy Director General of NCB Sanjay Singh, who is also head of SIT stated, "As far as the media reports are concerned they're are not true these are just speculations and nothing else these reports were not cross checked wid NCB , Investigation is not yet complete. Nothing can be said at this stage.Premature to say anything at this stage."

Russia today said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine. At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place "as soon as possible". "We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said. He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted 778 points to close below the 55,500-level today following a broad-based selloff in global markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated. The 30-share BSE index ended 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 55,468.90. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 187.95 points or 1.12 per cent to 16,605.95. Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 6 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance and Nestle India were among the gainers.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:14 PM IST