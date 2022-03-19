Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 19, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 19, 2022:

Amidst the speculations of a possible alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today cleared his stance on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) alliance. "If there's just a meeting then it does not mean that an alliance has been made. The thing is that the Maharashtra government is formed by three parties, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. There will be no inclusion of any fourth party," said Raut. Calling the state of alliance completely unthinkable, Raut said, "Our party was formed on the values of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and would continue with the same values. Why would we form an alliance with a party which bows down at Aurangzeb's grave?. How can you even think of that ?".

Amid the G23 pushing for collective leadership in Congress in the wake of the poll debacle in five states, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today welcomed Ghulam Nabi Azad's meeting with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, saying "it's a good sign...to keep the party together". Speaking to news agency ANI, Kharge said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad has been in the party for years. He knows everything. So he talked to signatories there (G23). He met Sonia Gandhi. He has spoken about keeping the party together. It's a good sign. He said that he wants to strengthen the party. It is a welcome stand." Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi on Friday evening had said that he shared suggestions and discussed with the members of the G-23 on ways to strengthen the party.

The Supreme Court has directed a trial court to release a man, accused in a murder and an arms act case, noting that he has already undergone actual imprisonment for over 15 years. A three-judge bench of Justice U U Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice P S Narasimha noted that the appeal of the accused challenging his conviction is pending in Allahabad High Court for more than 12 years. "By order dated February 14, 2022, after noticing that the appellant had already undergone actual imprisonment in excess of 15 years, the delay in preferring the petition was condoned and notice was issued." The affidavit in reply filed on record accepts the fact that the actual imprisonment suffered by the appellant in the instant matter is in excess of 15 years, the bench said.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab today. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at a ceremony at the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium in Punjab Raj Bhawan here. All of them took the oath in Punjabi. Barring Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, eight others are first-time MLAs. Cheema, a legislator from Dirba, was the first to take oath followed by Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet and MLA from Malout. Next to take the oath was Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, followed by Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shanker Jimpa from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, Norway's prime minister said today. Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. "The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response," Gahr Stoere said. "Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit." The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps, Norway's armed forces said. "The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County" in northern Norway, according to a statement.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:16 PM IST