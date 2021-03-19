Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 19, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 19, 2021:

As per the new guidelines issued by Maharashtra government, all private offices except those related to health and essential services will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity, while the manufacturing sector can function with full capacity till March 31. The order also stated that theatres and auditoriums will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. This comes after Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, the highest surge since the pandemic outbreak.

To curb the steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today has said that from now on, civic health officials will conduct on-spot antigen tests of Mumbaikars at crowded places like shopping malls, markets, bus stands and railways stations. Senior officials of the BMC has said that antigen testing centres will be set up outside malls and a team of health workers will be deployed at the crowded areas of Mumbai, which is recording heavy footfall. Officials also maintained that unless a patron undergoes these tests, he/she won't be allowed entry inside malls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that if Congress comes to power in Assam, then it will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state. In a rally in the poll-bound state, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP for the decline in democracy, increasing unemployment amongst youth, and the farmers' protest. Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party's manifesto in on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today mounted a scathing attack against the BJP, comparing them to villainous mythological and historical characters. With mere days left before the multi-phased elections to kick off, all the parties in the fray have upped their efforts to woo voters. Speaking at a rally in East Midnapore district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."

Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 642 points today, led by gains in index majors RIL, HUL and ICICI Bank despite negative cues from global markets. After opening with significant losses, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to end 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 49,858.24. The broader NSE Nifty surged 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent to finish at 14,744.