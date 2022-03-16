Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 16, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 16, 2022:

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister today. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present. After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state. "The work will start from today," he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said global social media companies are being abused to hack India's democracy and urged the government to put an end to their "systematic influence and interference" in electoral politics. Gandhi, speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, said global companies such as Facebook and Twitter are being increasingly used "to shape political narratives by leaders, political parties and their proxies". She described as an issue of paramount importance "the rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy" and added it has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies "are not providing a level playing field to all political parties." She also referred to a report published in the Al Jazeera and The Reporters' Collective claiming that Facebook had offered BJP cheaper deals for election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

India has restored all currently valid five year e-tourist visa given to citizens of 156 countries and regular paper visa to nationals of all countries with immediate effect, two years after their suspension follow the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials also said all currently valid old long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa given to nationals of the US and Japan have been restored. Fresh long duration (10 year) tourist visa will also be issued to the US and Japanese nationals. The government has decided that currently valid e-tourist visa issued for five years, which was suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored to the nationals of 156 countries, an official told news agency PTI.

Asserting that India's Covid vaccination drive is science-driven and people-powered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country is in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic but people must keep following all precautions. Modi noted that today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate its citizens as now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group were eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 were eligible for precaution doses. "I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," he said in a series of tweets. Modi asserted that India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 1,000 points today to reclaim the 56,000-level, boosted by intense buying in IT, banking and financial stocks amid growing hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Strong global cues also propped up the domestic indices, traders said. The 30-share BSE index closed 1,039.80 points or 1.86 per cent higher at 56,816.65. Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 312.35 points or 1.87 per cent to end at 16,975.35. Ultratech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting nearly 5 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST