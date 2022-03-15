Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 15, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 15, 2022:

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi further noted. "We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Awasthi, who headed the full bench of the High Court, said reading out portion of the order. The other two judges in the panel were Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi.

The Centre has sought clarifications from the Governments of Rajasthan and Manipur on their respective anti-lynching bills, informed Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai today in Lok Sabha. Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari had asked whether the Government has been delaying the review consultation process with the bill from Rajasthan Government under inter-ministerial consultation since 2019 and the one from Manipur since 2018. Rai replied that the Government has received "The Rajasthan Protection From Lynching Bill, 2019" and "The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill, 2018". After consultation with the nodal Ministries/Departments, certain clarifications have been sought from the respective Governments.

China will redirect some international flights from the country's biggest city of Shanghai to other cities from March 21 amid a new COVID-19 outbreak, the country's aviation authorities said today. Shanghai has entered a partial lockdown. Residents are barred from leaving the city unless it is necessary. In recent weeks, Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections, forcing the authorities to redirect some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1. The latest move will affect more than 100 flights to 22 destinations of five Chinese airlines.

In the wake of severe heat wave conditions in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon. A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) for Tuesday and a 'yellow alert' (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday. It has predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 40 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their five-day rally today and settled deep in the red, mirroring weak global markets, with decline in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank. Despite opening with gains of over 200 points, the 30-share Sensex turned highly volatile and tumbled 709.17 points or 1.26 per cent to close at 55,776.85. During the day, the benchmark index plunged 1,067.07 points or 1.88 per cent to 55,418.95. The broader NSE Nifty also declined 208.30 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 16,663.

