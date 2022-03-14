Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 14, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 14, 2022:

The Union Government after deliberations with scientific bodies decided today to start Covid vaccination for 12-14 year age group from March 16. Those teenagers born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 or those who are already above 12 years of age of population will be administered Covid vaccines from March 16. The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E, said the Union Health Ministry. The government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith.

The Maharashtra government today officially dismissed reports claiming that the Chemistry paper of the ongoing HSC (Class XII) Board 2022 final exams allegedly leaked in Mumbai, last weekend. "The Chemistry exam paper was scheduled on Saturday morning but had apparently reached the mobile phone of many candidates (students) in their WhatsApp group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (VIII) D.S. Dwami told news agency IANS. However, School Education Minister Prof Varsha E. Gaikwad on Tuesday morning informed the Maharashtra Assembly that there were some misleading reports stating that the HSC Chemistry paper had leaked. "This is not correct and I am making this statement in the house. There is no truth in these reports being circulated," Minister Gaikwad said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today said the recording of statement of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis by Mumbai police in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones was a "routine" exercise. But, former state chief minister Fadnavis claimed questions that the police asked him on Sunday were "meant for an accused". Speaking in the state Assembly today, Walse Patil said there was no immunity in criminal cases. A notice sent to Fadnavis, not as an accused but to record his statement. "It was a routine exercise, nothing has been done deliberately," he said. An FIR has been filed in the illegal phone tapping case and statements of 24 people have been recorded, the minister informed.

A Delhi court today sent to 14-day judicial custody the former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the co-location scam case. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered that Ramakrishna be physically produced before the court next on March 28. The CBI produced the accused before court upon the expiry of her 7-day custody and urged it to remand her to judicial custody. The probe agency had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, a day after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court. The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stock brokers.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 936 points today, helped by heavy buying in banking and IT counters along with decline in oil prices amid hopes of headway in renewed diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine. A fresh round of talks is expected on Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials. Rising for the fifth straight session, the BSE Sensex jumped 935.72 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 56,486.02. During the day, it rallied 995.53 points or 1.79 per cent to 56,545.83. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 240.85 points or 1.45 per cent to settle at 16,871.30.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:23 PM IST