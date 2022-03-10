Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 10, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 9, 2022:

Contrary to the speculations the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) performed well in western Uttar Pradesh where it was expecting farmer’s wrath and consolidation of Muslim votes against it. The Jat community was up in arms against BJP due to the farm unrest, non-payment of cane dues and it was joined by Muslims at most of the seats to ensure defeat of BJP candidates. However, the results proved speculators wrong and BJP not only managed to win a majority of seats in West but also pushed the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to poor second spot. In Jat and Dalit dominated west UP districts, the strike rate of BJP was near 100 per cent and similar has been the result of urban areas of Noida and Ghaziabad.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the people's verdict in the assembly polls and will learn from it. The party, he said, will continue to work for the interests of the people of the country. Gandhi's comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP. "Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar in his reaction on the results of five assembly elections said the voters’ verdict should be respected adding that all opposition will discuss to provide an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Opposition parties will have to start again with a common minimum programme. "Aam Aadmi Party has won Punjab due to the performance of the party-led government in Delhi. ‘Punjab accepted AAP only because of the amenities provided in Delhi. Most of the farmers in Punjab were in Delhi during the farmers' agitation and its impact on the poll could be visible,’’ he noted. "The BJP was in power in four of the five states. The Congress was in power in Punjab but today we see a very different picture. This change in Punjab is not conducive for the BJP and it is a jolt for the Congress party,’’ said Pawar.

BJP MLAs today created a ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly over derogatory comments made by parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal. The minister made these comments while replying to a debate on the grant to the police department on Wednesday night. The minister apologised twice in the House saying it was a slip of tongue due to which some wrong words came out of his mouth during the reply last night and he sought an apology for the same. “It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. Rajasthan is a desert state and I wanted to say something for the state. I respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I want to apologise,” Dhariwal said.

The stock markets closed higher as the Assembly elections indicate BJP swept the polls in four states. All the sectoral indices ended in the green following increases in Bank, Realty, and Auto companies. Indian equities markets maintained their upward trend in the current session. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices rose 1 percent each. The benchmark index surged for the third consecutive day and gave a gap-up opening of 16,757 as positive global cues, easing oil prices and State election results fuelled the positive rally. In the second half, the index showed some correction after intraday high at 16,757.30 levels. The Nifty index gained more than 1.53 percent while Bank Nifty has increased by 1.95 percent.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:37 PM IST