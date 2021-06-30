Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 30, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 30, 2021:

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to frame guidelines to grant ex-gratia compensation to families of those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in its judgement, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims. The Apex Court also said in its judgement that the NDMA is statutorily mandated to provide the minimum amount of relief, including an ex-gratia amount to Covid victims' families. If it (NDMA) fails to provide ex-gratia amount of compensation, then it has failed in discharging its statutory duty, the Apex Court said in its judgement.

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni today lashed out at politicians for defying Covid protocols and holding political rallies. The bench even slammed politicians that have been mobilising people for rallies against the Maratha Reservation judgement of the Supreme Court. The bench while dealing with a clutch of PILs on Covid crisis took note of media reports showing huge political rallies. The bench particularly referred to the massive rally carried out at Belapur, Navi Mumbai last week for naming of the proposed airport in the district. "You (State) have to use your entire machinery to stop any kind of political rallies defying Covid norms. And if you can't do that then tell us, we will do it," the chief justice said.

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said today. "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

The BCCI has decided to recommend women's cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. For Arjuna Award, the Board will send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, K L Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. "No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna," a BCCI official told news agency PTI today. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021. Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21.

Equity benchmark Sensex surrendered early gains to end 67 points lower today as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a largely negative trend in global markets. After rallying nearly 400 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to settle 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50. PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC, HUL and L&T. On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Martui were among the gainers.