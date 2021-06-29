Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 29, 2021; watch video

A European Union (EU) official today said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield. Speaking to news agency ANI, the EU official said: "Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the EMA stated that it had not received a request for approval. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures." "The EMA does not investigate new drugs on its own, unless it is asked by the relevant companies," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said that it is necessary to understand the side of Pratap Saranaik and Anil Deshmukh, both of whom are under the scanner of Central agencies. As per a report, Raut also said that soon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are likely to sit together and take a big decision. "There is diagreemnet on few issues in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but no one is upset. All three parties did a great job in the last two years," Raut added. Raut on Monday had met Thackeray and Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days.

Ensuring more penetration at booth level, the BJP has decided to form a five-member committee for each page of electoral roll ahead of next year's assembly polls in five states. Earlier, the saffron party used to appoint 'Panna Pramukh', in charge of one page (both front and back) of a voters list, which is now replaced with 'Panna Committee' consisting of voters from the same page. The BJP believes that the panna committee will ensure a minimum 60 per cent of votes of the page in its favour. Meanwhile, Assembly elections are to held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa in the early part of next year.

5. Sensex drops 186 pts on profit-booking; Nifty ends below 15,800

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 186 points today, tracking losses in ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Infosys as investors booked profits at higher levels. The 30-share BSE index ended 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 52,549.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI and Axis Bank. On the other hand, PowerGrid, HUL, NTPC, Dr Reddy's and Nestle India were among the gainers.