Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022:

Patidar leader Hardik Patel today joined the BJP in Gujarat, two weeks after quitting the Congress. The move comes months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, where the BJP seeks to retain power. Polls to the 182-member Assembly are due by the end of this year. Speaking to reporters later, Patel, once a vocal critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he joined the BJP without any expectation of getting a poll ticket and that he would serve as a "common worker" and "soldier" of the party. He also said that he left the Congress as it "does not respect people's sentiments and distances itself from religious issues concerning crores of Hindus".

A Mumbai court today awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for the brutal rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka area in September 2021. The crime, which took place inside a parked tempo in the wee hours, had sent shockwaves through the city and evoked the memories of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case due to the brutality involved. Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi) H C Shende had convicted accused Mohan Kathwaru Chauhan under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on May 30. The prosecution had on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for Chouhan who had violated the victim with an iron rod during the assault.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed the Centre has directed its agencies to arrest his deputy Manish Sisodia in "false" cases to hinder the progress made by the city in the field of education, even as he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all his ministers in one go. The AAP supremo also said the progress of several important projects of Delhi like Yamuna cleaning and opening of new mohalla clinics has been hampered following the arrest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Monday. On Tuesday, he was sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The Congress in Rajasthan has started shifting its MLAs to the hotel in Udaipur where Chintan Shivir was organised about a fortnight ago. As per official sources, Congress is feeling the pressure with the fielding of media baron Subhash Chandra as the fifth candidate who is being supported by the BJP. Also, a few independents and other allies have raised issues with the party leadership." Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself is leading the show to ensure all remain in the nest. What is bringing the ruling party under pressure is disgruntled MLAs of the BTP and some independents who are upset with the state government, a Congress leader said.

Benchmarks bounced back today after a two-day fall, with the Sensex jumping 437 points amid heavy buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and positive trends from European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 436.94 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 55,818.11. During the day, it gained 510.75 points or 0.92 per cent to 55,891.92. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 105.25 points or 0.64 per cent to finish at 16,628. From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers. In contrast, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank were among the biggest laggards.